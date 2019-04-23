Kingston athletes, builders look forward to 2019 Hall of Fame induction

The Kingston and District Sports Hall introduced the class of 2019 today at a special luncheon at the Invista Centre.

The group will officially be inducted on Friday May 3 at a gala banquet at the Ramada Convention Centre.

“It’s a great honour and I’m really excited,” said Brad McFarlane, who enters the hall alongside his father, John.

McFarlane amassed multiple championships in tennis.

He won the Canadian Junior title in 1995 and represented Canada at several international tournaments. He also attended the University of Michigan on a full athletic scholarship from 1996 to 2000.

McFarlane says the support he received as a young player was the key to his tennis success.

“It all starts with my family,” said McFarlane, now 41.

“My dad was a great coach, but it was the Kingston community that played a role in my development. We had an indoor facility at that time and I got to practice on a daily basis throughout the winter months. The members were so supportive in giving up their court time so I could practice.

“That encouragement is something I’ll never forget.”

Also being inducted on May 3 will be martial arts coach Ken Tallack and basketball’s Bruce Sheen. He holds the career record for most points scored by a member of the St.Lawrence Vikings in the Ontario College Association.

Two long-time high school football coaches will also have their portraits hung on the Hall of Fame wall at the Leon’s Centre.

Gord McLellan won eight County Football Championships with the Bayridge Blazers and Sydenham Golden Eagles, while Adrien Langlois coached the Kingston Collegiate Blues for 27 seasons.

“Coaching kept me young,” said Langlois, who also looked after the school’s track and field team.

“Football sticks out because we did everything together as a team. We braved all kinds of weather conditions. We won and lost as a unit,” Langlois said.

“My only rule was having fun. If they had fun while playing for me, then I think I did my job.”