April 23, 2019 5:19 pm

New short-term rental regulations in Kelowna take effect

By Danny Seymour Global News

New rules are now in effect for short-term rentals in Kelowna. There were almost 2,000 short-term rental listings in Kelowna for 2018. According to Tourism Kelowna, 80.8 per cent of the 2.1 million visitors to Kelowna in 2018 were from Canada, with 6 per cent hailing from America and 13.1 coming from international destinations.

Kelowna attracted 2.1 million visitors in 2018, according to Tourism Kelowna.

Of that 2.1 million people, 55 per cent travelled for leisure and nine per cent travelled for business while 35 per cent came to visit family and friends.

Yet only 37 per cent of those visitors stayed in hotels or motels while they visited the city.

That could explain the recent increase in short-term rental listings in Kelowna.

Between 2017 and 2018, the number of short-term rentals jumped from just under 1,200 to almost 2,000 – an increase of 69 per cent, according to the city.

City of Kelowna business licence manager Greg Wise calls short-term rentals “essentially a home business.”

So as of Tuesday, in an effort to get up to speed with changes in Kelowna’s accommodation needs, new regulations are in effect for those wishing to rent their homes out.

For homeowners operating a short-term rental property, that means getting a business licence.

“Those wishing to rent their home on a short-term basis are encouraged to obtain a business licence by July 1,” said Wise.

“After this two-month window, operators found to be listing a property without a business licence, or in violation of associated regulations, will be expected to comply.”

According to the City of Kelowna, homeowners can rent their property for 29 days or less with the appropriate business licence. However, some properties near tourist destinations will not need to be licensed.

The change comes in an effort to “support consistency within Kelowna’s accommodation industry,” said Wise.

Those applying to obtain their business licence can do so by filling out a series of forms on the City of Kelowna’s website.

The forms include proof of residency, mandatory safety information and a good neighbor agreement.

City council says it will consider altering short-term rental standards for secondary suites and carriage houses in the near future.

