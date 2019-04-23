Surrey RCMP arrest 17-year-old with loaded handgun in Whalley Athletic Park

Surrey RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun in the Whalley Athletic Park.

According to police, officers were called to a shelter in the 10600-block of 135A Street Sunday evening, where a staff member said an altercation was taking placed outside.

The caller told police one of the parties involved in the dispute may have a gun.

Investigators spotted the suspect in the park, and arrested him after a short foot chase.

According to police, the 17-year-old was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun, and is now facing a slew of firearms charges along with resisting arrest.

The teen remains in police custody.

