Crime
April 23, 2019 5:31 pm
Updated: April 23, 2019 5:33 pm

Surrey RCMP arrest 17-year-old with loaded handgun in Whalley Athletic Park

By Online Journalist  Global News

Surrey RCMP say they arrested a 17-year-old carrying a loaded hand gun on Sunday.

Global News / File
A A

Surrey RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun in the Whalley Athletic Park.

According to police, officers were called to a shelter in the 10600-block of 135A Street Sunday evening, where a staff member said an altercation was taking placed outside.

READ MORE: Surrey shooting, car collision leaves two men in hospital

The caller told police one of the parties involved in the dispute may have a gun.

Investigators spotted the suspect in the park, and arrested him after a short foot chase.

According to police, the 17-year-old was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun, and is now facing a slew of firearms charges along with resisting arrest.

The teen remains in police custody.

WATCH: Surrey records another fatal shooting as surge in gun violence continues (April 10)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Surrey
Surrey RCMP
Teen
Teen Arrested
teen arrested with gun
teen handgun arrested
teen with gun
Whalley
Whalley Athletic Park
whalley teen arrested

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.