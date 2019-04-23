Kawartha Lakes OPP lay 91 speed-related charges over Easter Weekend

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers issued 91 speed-related charges over the Easter long weekend.

Among them included four charges of stunt driving on both Highway 115 and Highway 35.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on Highway 115

Two incidents occurred on Friday:

An officer clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 196 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone in the southbound lanes of Highway 115. Karen Tank, 19, of Peterborough, was charged with stunt driving – excessive speed. The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days. She will appear in court in Lindsay on June 4.

An officer patrolling Highway 35 near Fleetwood Road clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 141 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. Steven Goodfellow, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed. The vehicle was towed from the scene and was impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 4.

Two incidents occurred on Sunday:

An officer patrolling the northbound lanes of Highway 115 stopped a vehicle allegedly travelling at 151km/h in a posted 100km/h zone. Guillaume Desrochers, 20, of Whitby, was charged with racing a motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene and was impounded for seven days. He will appear in Lindsay court on June 4.

An officer patrolling on Highway 35 near Lifford Road stopped a vehicle allegedly travelling at 129 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. Saif Minas, 20, of Mississauga, was charged with speeding. Further investigation revealed the presence of 5.7 grams of cannabis in the vehicle. Minas was additionally charged with having cannabis readily available. The cannabis was seized.

WATCH: OPP issue warning after increase in deer-vehicle collisions