Winnipeg firefighters respond to fatal St. Boniface house fire

One person has died after a house fire on Horace Street in St. Boniface Monday.

Crews received a report of a fire in a two-storey home just after 11 a.m., with one person trapped inside.

READ MORE: House fire caused by unattended pot of oil on stove

Once crews arrived, they used a ladder to enter the home and found the person dead.

Another person was able to leave the home before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious.

WATCH: Winnipeg firefighters’ rooftop campout for Muscular Dystrophy