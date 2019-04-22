Sports
April 22, 2019 9:50 pm
Updated: April 22, 2019 9:51 pm

OHL Roundup: Monday, April 22, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

GUELPH, Ont. – Cedric Ralph scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Guelph Storm went on to defeat the Saginaw Spirit 5-2 on Monday to cut their deficit in the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference final to 2-1.

Zachary Roberts, Isaac Ratcliffe, Nate Schnarr and Keegan Stevenson, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence as Guelph rebounded from dropping the first two games of the best-of-seven series on the road.

Owen Tippett and Reagan O’Grady scored for the Spirit.

Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich made 20 saves. Saginaw’s Tristan Lennox stopped 41 shots.

Guelph hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.