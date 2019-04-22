News
April 22, 2019 10:12 pm

With Calgary Flames done playoffs, Red Mile construction set to start

By Online Journalist  Global News

With the Calgary Flames out of the playoffs, construction is set to start on 17 Avenue S.W. at the end of April.

File/Global News
A A

As the Calgary Flames look to rebuild after the team’s 2019 Stanley Cup dreams were crushed in Round 1, the city is planning to do the same on the Red Mile, the hot spot where people could catch a game in a sea of other fans.

The city said construction is scheduled to start on 17 Avenue S.W. during the week of April 29.

READ MORE: 30 fun Calgary Flames facts to mark 30 years since the Stanley Cup win

Temporary fencing will start going up on that morning and closures will be in effect on the avenue between east of 9 Street S.W. and 10a Street S.W., according to project manager Peter Rudolf.

He said detours will be put in place.

The longer the playoff run, the better business is, said Home and Away executive chef Mike Pigot on Monday.

Global News

While the team’s fans might feel ripped off, they’re not alone — businesses are feeling the effects, too.

READ MORE: Flames come to grips with early playoff exit

Mike Pigot, executive chef and director of operations at Home and Away, said the 17 Avenue bar was geared up for a long playoff run to boost exposure.

“In our business, being a sports bar, the Flames are a ride-or-die situation for us, especially when they’re doing well throughout the season as we did see,” he said Monday. “So [it’s] really kind of disappointing seeing it fall short.”

The bar had more staff scheduled, more food prepared and more beer on hand.

“The longer the Flames are doing well, the better it is for business,” Pigot said.

WATCH: Some thought the Calgary Flames would be Stanley Cup contenders this year, but instead, they’re out of the playoffs after the first round. Lisa MacGregor has more.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
17 Avenue Construction
17 Avenue S.W.
17 Avenue S.W. construction
Calgary 17 Avenue construction
Calgary construction
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames playoffs
home and away
Red Mile
Red Mile construction

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.