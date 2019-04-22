With Calgary Flames done playoffs, Red Mile construction set to start

As the Calgary Flames look to rebuild after the team’s 2019 Stanley Cup dreams were crushed in Round 1, the city is planning to do the same on the Red Mile, the hot spot where people could catch a game in a sea of other fans.

The city said construction is scheduled to start on 17 Avenue S.W. during the week of April 29.

READ MORE: 30 fun Calgary Flames facts to mark 30 years since the Stanley Cup win

Temporary fencing will start going up on that morning and closures will be in effect on the avenue between east of 9 Street S.W. and 10a Street S.W., according to project manager Peter Rudolf.

He said detours will be put in place.

While the team’s fans might feel ripped off, they’re not alone — businesses are feeling the effects, too.

READ MORE: Flames come to grips with early playoff exit

Mike Pigot, executive chef and director of operations at Home and Away, said the 17 Avenue bar was geared up for a long playoff run to boost exposure.

“In our business, being a sports bar, the Flames are a ride-or-die situation for us, especially when they’re doing well throughout the season as we did see,” he said Monday. “So [it’s] really kind of disappointing seeing it fall short.”

The bar had more staff scheduled, more food prepared and more beer on hand.

“The longer the Flames are doing well, the better it is for business,” Pigot said.

WATCH: Some thought the Calgary Flames would be Stanley Cup contenders this year, but instead, they’re out of the playoffs after the first round. Lisa MacGregor has more.