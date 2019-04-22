Southern Alberta fire crews prepare for wildfire season

It was a stark reminder to firefighters and the public about the dangers that come with a warm, dry spring.

Three crews from outside of Nobleford were called to a grass fire that broke out at train tracks near the town on Thursday just before 5 p.m.

“About half a dozen large fires from about half a mile to the east of Nobleford to all the way up to the entry of Nobleford,” said fire chief Ryan Wagner.

Southern Alberta is starting to heat up with temperatures reaching about 20 C on Monday.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season 2019: Latest status of wildfires, bans and restrictions

Winds are also a factor, reaching speeds of close to 55 kilometres per hour.

However, there could be some relief.

WATCH: Global News coverage of Waterton Lakes following the Kenow wildfire

Global News weather anchor Paul Dunphy said Mother Nature could lend a helping hand.

“The wettest months are ahead. [From] May to September, we typically see about 253 milimetres [of rain]. June is the wettest month at 82 mm,” he said.

That moisture is vital in making sure crews aren’t run ragged by wildfires across the province.

READ MORE: Sage Creek wildfire now 3 kilometres from Alberta border: officials

Wagner is asking the public to give them a hand if they come across a blaze.

“If you see smoke, call 911,” he said. “If you’re able to assist by putting out a smoke and cigarette butt, do so safely. Just don’t be afraid to call 911. The faster we get out here, the faster we can get on it.”

A 2018 report from the province stated that over the past five years, about two-thirds of wildfires were human-caused. More than a quarter of those stemmed from recreational activities.