Environment Canada issues special weather statements for much of Nova Scotia

Make sure to have an umbrella if you’re planning to spend any time outside in Nova Scotia over the next two days.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for much of the province and a rainfall warning for Nova Scotia’s South Shore on Monday.

The federal agency says a slow-moving system is set to “soak” the province over the next 36 to 48 hours.

Environment Canada says that the South Shore could receive between 40 to 60 mm of rain by Tuesday evening.

The rest of the province is forecast to receive between 25 to 50 mm of rain.

