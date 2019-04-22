Peterborough’s Carousel Restaurant to close its doors after 50 years

After 50 years in business, one of Peterborough’s oldest family-owned restaurants is closing. Carousel, owned by Greek immigrants, has been a family favourite since 1969.

One of Carousel’s owners, Sophie Spiridis, says she felt it was the right time in their lives to take a break from the business and rest.

“I would like to thank all our regular customers for supporting us for 50 years,” said Spiridis.

“We have families and generation after generation that have been coming to this restaurant and that’s why we were able to survive this long, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

“We will miss them and that was the hardest part to do,” Spiridis added. “That was the difficult part in our decision to sell the restaurant.”

Spiridis says there will be a new restaurant opening at that location, but after renovations are complete. She also encourages anyone with a gift card to the restaurant to redeem it before it closes.

The restaurant’s last day of operation will be on Sunday, June 2.

