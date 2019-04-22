At Easter Egg Roll, Donald Trump tells a kid the wall is ‘being built right now’

U.S. President Donald Trump gave a kid assurances that the wall is being built on Easter Monday.

Precisely what is being built, and whether that can be considered the wall that he promised during his election campaign, is another question entirely.

During the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Trump was colouring with kids when he said, “oh, it’s happening, it’s being built now.”

The president then said, “there’s a young guy just said, ‘keep building that wall.’ Can you believe this?

“He’s going to be a conservative someday.”

Whether the wall is being “built” depends largely on one’s conception of where a project stands in its construction phase.

Trump hasn’t yet finished any new fencing or barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, but he’s working on it, AP noted.

So far, he’s replaced fencing that was already in place.

Trump has pledged new fencing in the Rio Grande Valley, and contractors have been carrying out preparatory work in the area.

Construction was projected to start earlier this month.

In December, just as the president oversaw a government shutdown over the issue of funding a border wall, Trump said he expects to build 550 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, significantly less than the 2,000 miles that represent its total length.

During his campaign, he had pledged to build a “great, great wall” but didn’t specify precisely how much he planned to construct there.

— With files from The Associated Press