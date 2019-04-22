Calgary woman gives toy boxes for dogs to commemorate passing of canine companion

Giving back to fellow pet owners is helping a Calgary woman heal after losing her own dog.

People visiting some of the city’s dog parks are now coming across some unexpected presents: boxes full of balls and dog toys.

“We just encourage you and your dog to enjoy the surprise,” Melissa Lundy said.

Lundy’s German Shepherd Grizzie died of spleen cancer on April 11.

“My boyfriend Jason and I had Griz together for 11 and a half years,” Lundy said. “She was always giving love and was so caring and compassionate.

“We wanted to do something to honour her, by giving the same love to other dogs that she gave us.”

Dog owners were grateful to find the balls and toys Lundy has provided.

“I think it’s a great thing that you’re doing,” Camryn Beaudry said. “It allows dogs to have fun at the dog park.”

Lundy has attached a photo of Grizzie and a write-up about her to the boxes, along with information about how other pet owners can help commemorate her.

“@grizzietennisballs is an Instagram page that we created,” Lundy said. “So we’re encouraging people to send us photos and videos of their dogs as a way to heal.”

Many people have responded by posting images of their dogs enjoying the balls and toys.

“It’s incredible that you’re taking such a horrible part of your life and turning it into this,” Chris Gerla said.

“We just hope it inspires others,” Lundy said.

“That when you lose your dog, you’ll do something similar and want to give back to the Humane Society or find other ways in your own life to pay it forward. Hopefully it makes your day and your dog’s day a little bit more special.”