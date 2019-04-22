World
April 22, 2019 12:35 pm
Updated: April 22, 2019 12:36 pm

‘We need a roof too’: Housing advocates protest after $1B raised to rebuild Notre Dame

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Politician in France questions influx of donations for Notre Dame

Dozens of public housing advocates protested outside the gutted Notre Dame in Paris Monday to demand that France’s poorest be remembered after donors pledged $1 billion to rebuild the cathedral and its destroyed roof.

Around 50 people from a French homeless association gathered with placards reading “1 billion in 24 hours.” They chanted slogans directed at Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury group LVMH, who last week pledged 200 million euros ($226 million). Some chanted “Notre Dame needs a roof, we need a roof too!”

READ MORE: Billionaires criticized after donating to Notre Dame restoration instead of other, human causes

Paris police monitored the peaceful protest on the central Paris island on which Notre Dame is located but didn’t intervene, and the protest dispersed after several hours.

WATCH: Notre Dame fire likely caused by electrical short-circuit, official says

After Easter Mass on Sunday, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit said authorities ought to “rethink the whole island and make a place for the poor.”

He added: “The poor and the homeless are at home here (in Notre Dame)… They can always go and get warm in a church and they know they won’t be kicked out.”

