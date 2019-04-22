Health
April 22, 2019 10:46 am

One person from EMDC taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries: EMS

By Staff 980 CFPL

The Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre on Exeter Road in London, Ont.

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
A A

One person at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday morning, according to officials with London Middlesex EMS.

There are few details about what happened, but London police also responded to the call.

A spokesperson for the police service said officers were responding to a “medical emergency”.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre
EMDC
London
Ontario

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.