One person from EMDC taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries: EMS
One person at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday morning, according to officials with London Middlesex EMS.
There are few details about what happened, but London police also responded to the call.
A spokesperson for the police service said officers were responding to a “medical emergency”.
