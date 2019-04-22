Canada
Possible measles exposure at wellness centre in Richmond Hill, Ont

By Staff The Canadian Press

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Health officials say people who visited Fountain Medical and Wellness Centre in Richmond Hill, Ont., earlier this month may have been exposed to measles.

York Region Public Health says lab results have confirmed a travel-related case of the disease.

The agency previously said anyone who visited other health-care centres around the region could have been exposed.

But it now says that those who visited Fountain Medical and Wellness Centre on April 10 or 12, and Nando’s Restaurant on April 10 could be at risk and should talk to a doctor.

Measles symptoms can appear between seven and 18 days after contact with an infected individual and may begin with a cough, runny nose, fever, red watery eyes and small spots with a white centre inside the mouth.

A red, blotchy rash appears on the third to the seventh day.

