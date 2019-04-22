World
April 22, 2019 7:33 am

Van explodes near Sri Lanka church while police try to defuse bomb: witness

By Staff Reuters

Video captures moment van explodes near Sri Lanka church as police try to defuse bomb.

An explosion went off on Monday in a van near a church in Sri Lanka where scores were killed the previous day, when bomb squad officials were trying to defuse it, a Reuters witness said.

“The van exploded when the bomb defusing unit of the STF (Special Task Force) and air force tried to diffuse the bomb,” the witness said.

Security force spokesman were not immediately available for comment.

No injuries have been reported.

