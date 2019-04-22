Man seriously injured in wrong-way collision in Nisku

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a SUV and a motorcycle south of Edmonton Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m., on Airport Road, just east of the QEII in front of the Holiday Inn in Nisku.

Leduc RCMP said the initial investigation indicated the driver of the SUV was driving in the wrong direction on Airport Road when it collided with the oncoming motorcycle.

READ MORE: 1 person killed in collision involving motorcycle on Henday

A photo provided by police showed the silver SUV and motorcycle appeared to have collided head-on.

EMS took the 39-year-old motorcycle driver to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.