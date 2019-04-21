Golf season underway at Willow’s Country Club in Saskatoon

Golf enthusiasts were hitting the fairways Sunday for early spring round.

The Willow’s Golf and Country Club in Saskatoon opened for business last week, slightly earlier than usual, and allowing golfers to dust off their clubs.

“The course has been absolutely packed,” said Willows general manager Wayne Fairburn.

“It’s been amazing to see kids and adults and everyone out enjoying our range, putting greens and our golf course. This time of year is a bonus for us and we are loving it.”

READ MORE: Darren Clarke headlining Synergy 8 2019 Drive for Kids campaign in Saskatoon

Willow’s head golf professional, Craig Prentice, said the lack of rain so far this spring didn’t delay their start.

“We have an amazing superintendent and green staff who are able to upkeep the golf course,” Prentice said. “I think, as long as we get a little bit of rain in the early season we will be just fine.”

Visitors to the course this season will notice some changes, especially in the clubhouse.

“This year we spent some money to upgrade our golf shop, just to give the golfers and maybe the homeowners in the area a better experience when they come and buy some golf gear or golf clubs or whatever it might be,” Fairburn said.

Prentice is optimistic a major comeback story could inspire local golfers.

“With Tiger winning the Masters again, we are really hoping some of those fringe fans come back and also include a lot of new juniors as well too. Obviously, we love to see the adults, but also want to see the young guys out here too,” he said.

READ MORE: Golfers soon able to warm up swings at Saskatoon driving ranges

Fairburn added you don’t have to be a member to play the golf course.

Currently, 18 of the 27 holes are open to the public, with the remaining nine holes opening on April 27.