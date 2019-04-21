Ontario watchdog to investigate crash involving Waterloo police cruiser

Crime
Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after two men suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a police cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit says it’s looking into the circumstances surrounding Saturday morning’s crash involving the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The SIU says officers were responding to a call about an altercation between individuals and were informed that shots had been fired.

Investigators say two men were in the middle of a street when they were struck by a cruiser.

They say a 26-year-old man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he is in the intensive care unit.

The SIU says a 22-year-old man was taken to a Kitchener hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

