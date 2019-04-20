World
April 20, 2019 2:03 pm
Updated: April 20, 2019 2:04 pm

Zookeeper attacked by tiger, transported to hospital in Kansas

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: An official with the Topeka Zoo said on Saturday that one of their keepers was injured after being attacked by a tiger, adding that the some visitors to the zoo did witness the attack.

City officials say a tiger mauled a zookeeper at the Topeka Zoo in northeastern Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when a Sumatran tiger named Sanjiv attacked the worker in a secured, indoor space.

Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley says the zookeeper was awake and alert when she was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Wiley said he did not know the extent of her injuries. The zookeeper’s name has not been released.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield says the zoo was open at the time of the attack and was witnessed by some people.

The zoo reopened about 45 minutes after the attack.

Sanjiv came to the Topeka Zoo in August 2017 from a zoo in Akron, Ohio.

© 2019 The Associated Press

