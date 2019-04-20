Vehicle collides with parked cars on Saturday morning in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle collision in the 400 block of 4th Avenue North early Saturday morning.
At roughly 3 a.m., a truck hit three parked cars, causing damage to each. Officers found a 35-year-old driver in the vehicle, which was upside down.
The man was transported to hospital for examination.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
