April 20, 2019 12:20 pm

Vehicle collides with parked cars on Saturday morning in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle collision in the 400 block of 4th Avenue North early Saturday morning.

At roughly 3 a.m., a truck hit three parked cars, causing damage to each. Officers found a 35-year-old driver in the vehicle, which was upside down.

The man was transported to hospital for examination.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

