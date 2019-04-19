5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, April 19, 2019

Here are your five things to do this Easter long weekend around the province.

1 — Stanley Park Train Easter Fair

April 18 to 22

Stanley Park

vancouver.ca

2 — Easter at the Vancouver Aquarium

April 19 to 22

Vancouver Aquarium

vanaqua.org

3 — Easter at Lonsdale Quay

April 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lonsdale Quay, North Vancouver

lonsdalequay.com

4 — Easter in Queens Park New West

April 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queen’s Park, 600 8th Street, New Westminster

metrovancouver.org

5 — Amusement Rides at Tsawwassen Mills

April 18 to April 22

Tsawwassen Mills, Delta

tsawwassenmills.com