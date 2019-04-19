5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, April 19, 2019
A A
Here are your five things to do this Easter long weekend around the province.
1 — Stanley Park Train Easter Fair
April 18 to 22
Stanley Park
vancouver.ca
2 — Easter at the Vancouver Aquarium
April 19 to 22
Vancouver Aquarium
vanaqua.org
3 — Easter at Lonsdale Quay
April 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lonsdale Quay, North Vancouver
lonsdalequay.com
4 — Easter in Queens Park New West
April 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Queen’s Park, 600 8th Street, New Westminster
metrovancouver.org
5 — Amusement Rides at Tsawwassen Mills
April 18 to April 22
Tsawwassen Mills, Delta
tsawwassenmills.com
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.