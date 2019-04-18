RCMP investigating gun complaint in Bellevue, public asked to stay away

RCMP members from multiple detachments were on scene in the Crowsnest Pass community of Bellevue, Alta., late Thursday as part of an active investigation involving a firearm.

“The RCMP have set up an area of containment and the public is asked to stay away from the clearly blocked area around 223 Street and 27 Avenue,” police said in a news release.

Mounties said their Emergency Response Team was en route to assist as of 9:08 p.m. on Thursday.

RCMP said with a containment area in place, there is no general risk to the public.

