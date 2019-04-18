RCMP investigating gun complaint in Bellevue, public asked to stay away
RCMP members from multiple detachments were on scene in the Crowsnest Pass community of Bellevue, Alta., late Thursday as part of an active investigation involving a firearm.
“The RCMP have set up an area of containment and the public is asked to stay away from the clearly blocked area around 223 Street and 27 Avenue,” police said in a news release.
READ MORE: RCMP investigate gun complaint south of Lethbridge
Mounties said their Emergency Response Team was en route to assist as of 9:08 p.m. on Thursday.
RCMP said with a containment area in place, there is no general risk to the public.
More to come…
Watch below: Lethbridge Police Commission to review findings of police association survey (March 28)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.