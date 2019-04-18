Rainfall warnings and statements issued for southern Ontario, storms to pose flooding risk

Officials say a series of incoming low-pressure systems from the United States could cause flooding in parts of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings on Thursday for cottage country and the southeastern part of the province, as well as special weather statements for the Greater Toronto Area and the southwestern part of province.

Global News weather specialist Mike Arsenault said the heaviest rain will come over a 24-hour period beginning Thursday night and lasting until late Friday.

The regions where warnings were issued, he said, are forecast to receive more than 50 mm of rain. For the other areas, Arsenault said 30 to 50 mm of rain is forecast between Thursday night and Saturday night.

“Water levels are already fairly high, so this added rainfall will catalyze the potential for flooding on most of the province’s waterways,” he noted.

Given the forecast, the City of Toronto reminded property owners to clear eavestroughs, downspouts and catch basins in an effort to prevent basement flooding.

Significant rain on tap to start the Easter Weekend w/ rainfall of 25-50 millimetres likely for Friday & Saturday. Ensure eavestroughs & downspout are clear and draining properly. Help by clearing catch basins. More basement flooding prevention tips: https://t.co/hEFME5zyuU pic.twitter.com/sZ9c8IKzgy — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) April 18, 2019