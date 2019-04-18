Saskatchewan RCMP crime watch alert system expanded province-wide

The Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory network is expanding its program to now include central and northern Saskatchewan.

The network pilot project began in March of 2018 in southern Saskatchewan. The project has now expanded to include the entire province.

Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer/assistant commissioner Mark Fisher said RCMP detachments are able to send out text messages, emails or phone calls directly to people if they sign up online or through an app for the free alerts through the network.

“By joining the network you’re directly assisting the RCMP, he said. “Being the eyes and ears in your community.”

Fisher explained 5,400 people signed up for the southern Saskatchewan network in the last month and a half.

“Getting that information out in the community gets them engaged,” he said. “Being more open, more transparent and the sharing of that information.”

The Saskatchewan government is providing $50,000 for the RCMP to operate the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network. Judy Harwood, with the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, said they are excited this project will now include the entire province.

“This is just another tool for our residents to use,” she said. “A sense of security, communication and to be able to realize there is help if they need it.”

For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network online.