North Korea
April 18, 2019 7:39 pm
Updated: April 18, 2019 7:40 pm

North Korea conducted test launch, but it didn’t involve ballistic weapon, Pentagon confirms

By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

WATCH: The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that North Korea had conducted some kind of test or launch but appeared to play down concerns. Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters at the Pentagon that it was "not a ballistic missile"

A A

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is confirming that North Korea conducted a test launch on Wednesday, but he declined to provide any details.

He is the first U.S. official to confirm the launch. He tells reporters at the Pentagon that North Korea conducted a test, but it didn’t involve a ballistic weapon and didn’t trigger any change in U.S. military operations.

READ MORE: North Korea reportedly test fires new tactical guided weapon

North Korea has said it test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon. The test didn’t appear to be of a banned mid- or long-range ballistic missile that could scuttle ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Pyongyang also is demanding that Washington remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from nuclear negotiations. The State Department says it’s aware of the report and the U.S. remains ready to engage North Korea in constructive negotiations.

© 2019 The Associated Press

Report an error
North Korea
North Korea Ballistic weapon
North Korea guided weapon
North Korea test launch
North Korea weapon
Pentagon
u.s. north korea
U.S. North Korea negotiations
United States

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.