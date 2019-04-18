Premier Pallister launches review of processes at Winnipeg city hall

The Manitoba government is launching a review into how Winnipeg city hall approves and inspects construction projects and property development.

“Delays in the permitting and inspection processes are stifling economic growth,” Pallister told roughly 300 people in attendance at the Manitoba Chamber

“The mayor’s office has been notified by our senior officials that we will be undertaking an independent review of how construction and development is approved, permitted and inspected in our province.”

Pallister added that there have been long-standing concerns about wait times to get projects approved in Winnipeg.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he would co-operate with any provincial review, but added the premier’s plan seemed more about scoring political points than any practical outcome.

“In my time as mayor, the premier has only formally agreed to meet with me three times,” Bowman said. “The way in which the Province can demonstrate that it is more than a political effort is, firstly, maybe have a meeting.”

The city called on the province two years ago to conduct a public inquiry into certain city property developments that occurred under the previous mayor. But the province has refused.

The Tories launched their own fiscal review of provincial services shortly after winning the 2016 election. Pallister said Thursday he would be willing to help the city pay for a similar study to find areas where it could cut costs.

With Files from The Canadian Press