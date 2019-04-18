Crime
April 18, 2019 11:48 am
Updated: April 18, 2019 11:50 am

Hamilton police locate BMW believed to have been involved in east-end shooting

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police say they have located a vehicle believed to be involved in an east-end shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Hamilton Police Service
Thanks to assistance from the public, Hamilton police have located a white BMW believed to have been involved in a weekend shooting incident.

Police say the vehicle was located Thursday morning, but few other details have been released.

The shooting happened at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Queenston Road early Saturday morning.

However, no victims have been located.

Two people — a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man — are now facing charges.

