Attempted ATM theft at Deer Run Petro Canada gas station
Calgary police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from a Petro Canada gas station in the community of Deer Run.
Officers were called to the gas station on Bow Bottom Trail and 137 Avenue S.E. at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Witnesses described seeing people with masks in a white truck with a chain dangling from the back.
The Calgary Police Service said the would-be thieves weren’t able to steal the ATM and had taken off by the time officers arrived. They confirmed the vehicle used in the incident was stolen.
Investigators are in the process of reviewing CCTV security footage.
