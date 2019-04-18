Ontario government may let pharmacists prescribe treatments for minor issues like sore throats

TORONTO – Ontario is proposing to allow pharmacists to prescribe treatments for minor health issues.

The Progressive Conservative government says in its recent budget that it intends to expand the scope of practice for certain regulated health professionals, such as pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dental specialists and optometrists.

READ MORE: Ontario government looks at merging ambulance services; Doug Ford says service won’t go down

The Progressive Conservative government says in its recent budget that it intends to expand the scope of practice for certain regulated health professionals, such as pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dental specialists and optometrists.

But Elliott says the specifics will have to be hammered out with the health professionals’ colleges and governing bodies.

READ MORE: Ontario Health super agency to co-ordinate provincial health-care system

She says the idea behind the proposal is to improve service and convenience for patients, who might not be able to get to their family doctor during business hours, but could pop by a pharmacy at night or over the weekend.

The government also says in the budget that reducing regulatory barriers to up-to-date drug therapies would also lessen the need for referrals to other providers, who could then focus on more serious issues.