Thursday morning blaze in London’s east end sends two to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious fire on Oxford Street East Thursday morning.

It was around 6:40 a.m. when emergency crews were called to 1004 Oxford Street East, home to Simpson Variety, across from Strand Street.

The building is a two-storey structure that also holds three apartments units with 10 residents.

A group of people who were inside at the time of the fire tell 980 CFPL they jumped out a second-storey window to escape.

Two people were transported to hospital by paramedics.

According to fire officials, one was a resident who suffered smoke inhalation, the other was a firefighter who fell when the balcony on the front step gave way.

Five young men escaped thick smoke by jumping out of a second storey window. One of their friends was "covered in blood" and sent to hospital. A few of them have their feet wrapped in gauze, as they're ushered into an LTC bus. pic.twitter.com/juG7VBI1MY — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) April 18, 2019

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available.

Police have closed Oxford Street in both directions between Quebec and Stuart streets. They’re advising drivers to avoid the area.