Thursday morning blaze in London’s east end sends two to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious fire on Oxford Street East Thursday morning.
It was around 6:40 a.m. when emergency crews were called to 1004 Oxford Street East, home to Simpson Variety, across from Strand Street.
The building is a two-storey structure that also holds three apartments units with 10 residents.
A group of people who were inside at the time of the fire tell 980 CFPL they jumped out a second-storey window to escape.
Two people were transported to hospital by paramedics.
According to fire officials, one was a resident who suffered smoke inhalation, the other was a firefighter who fell when the balcony on the front step gave way.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available.
Police have closed Oxford Street in both directions between Quebec and Stuart streets. They’re advising drivers to avoid the area.
