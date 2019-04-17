Man seriously injured after domestic-related incident in northeast Calgary

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon following what police called a domestic-related disturbance in northeast Calgary.

Officers were called to the scene at Falconridge Boulevard and Falshire Drive N.E. at about 11:50 a.m., police said.

One man was taken to hospital from the scene, police said, and another person was taken into custody.

The incident prompted the partial closure of a nearby intersection, with officers at the scene blocking off the right-hand lane of northbound Falconridge Boulevard along with both eastbound lanes of Falshire Drive.

Police said they couldn’t say whether any weapons were involved in the incident. There was no word on whether any charges might be laid,

Officers said they couldn’t speak to the nature of the man’s injuries and said no other injuries were reported.