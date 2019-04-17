Winnipeg’s streets are getting a much-needed spring cleaning

Spring brings warmer weather. It also brings dirty roads and litter-filled parks.

With most of the snow now gone, the City of Winnipeg will finally begin its annual spring cleanup. Starting on Monday, most of the city’s transportation infrastructure will be in for a good sweeping. Crews will also go after all the litter and debris in the city’s parks.

“Our crews will be busy cleaning up sand and debris from more than 7,000 kilometres of streets, 1,600 kilometres of walkways, and over 50 bridges and medians,” said Michael Cantor, Manager of Streets Maintenance.

“Be on the lookout for no parking signs and street cleaning equipment in your neighbourhood and remember to stay back and stay safe.”

The cleanup will come at a cost of $6 million and involve 300 pieces of equipment and more than 500 staff.

Winnipeg residents should start seeing temporary “no parking” signs go up on some streets to restrict parking during scheduled cleaning times.

The City noted they will only post signs on streets where parked vehicles present a problem to the sweeping. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate parking during the posted cleaning times to avoid being ticketed or towed.