Barrie police investigating convenience store robbery

Police say they are investigating a robbery at the Lucky Convenience Store in the City of Barrie on Monday evening.

Police say the suspect reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s cash register, at 4 Cedar Pointe Dr., after revealing a weapon and demanding for cash.

The suspect fled the store on foot, Barrie police say, and officers responded to the reported incident at 6:22 p.m.

The male suspect is described to be about between 20 to 24 years old and between five foot nine to six feet, with a medium build, officers say.

Police add that the suspect was reportedly wearing a black-and-camouflage hoodie, black pants, grey shoes, black gloves with a Nike logo close to the pinky finger and possibly Nike therma touch screen gloves.

The hoodie was covering the man’s head and the drawstrings were pulled tight to cover his hair and most of his face, Barrie officers say, adding that the suspect was also wearing sunglasses and a dark mask that covered the lower portion of his face.

According to police, surveillance footage from nearby businesses shows that the suspect was in the Cedar Point area at least one hour before the alleged robbery.

After the incident happened, police say, the suspect ran southwest of the store toward the back of the building and continued north through nearby properties.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services or Crime Stoppers or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.

