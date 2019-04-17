View Full Results
April 17, 2019 12:57 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 1:00 pm

These people super-glued themselves to a train to protest climate change

By Staff The Associated Press

Two climate change activists climbed onto the roof of a train and another glued himself to the window at Canary Wharf's Docklands Light Railway station in London as part of a third day of action by "Extinction Rebellion" to pressure politicians to take more radical measures to protect the environment.

Climate change protesters have glued themselves to a train and blocked major London intersections on the third day of a civil disobedience campaign.

A climate change activist demonstrates during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Canary Wharf DLR station in London on April 17, 2019.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Three demonstrators were arrested after stopping Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station on Wednesday.

Police have arrested more than 300 people since Monday during protests by the group Extinction Rebellion.

Police detain a climate change activist demonstrating during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Canary Wharf DLR station in London on April 17, 2019.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators continue to block sites, including Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames and the Oxford Circus and Marble Arch intersections. Many bus routes have been disrupted, to the frustration of commuters.

Lawyer Farhana Yamin, one of those arrested, apologized to public transit users. But she told BBC radio that “we need to take actions that are disruptive so everyone understands the dangers we’re facing right now.”

Police detain a climate change activist demonstrating during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Canary Wharf DLR station in London on April 17, 2019.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

© 2019 The Canadian Press

