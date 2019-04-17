These people super-glued themselves to a train to protest climate change

Climate change protesters have glued themselves to a train and blocked major London intersections on the third day of a civil disobedience campaign.

READ MORE: Trudeau has heated moment when asked to reconcile climate plan with pipeline purchase

Three demonstrators were arrested after stopping Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station on Wednesday.

Police have arrested more than 300 people since Monday during protests by the group Extinction Rebellion.

READ MORE: Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions went up in 2017 — far short of reduction targets

Demonstrators continue to block sites, including Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames and the Oxford Circus and Marble Arch intersections. Many bus routes have been disrupted, to the frustration of commuters.

Lawyer Farhana Yamin, one of those arrested, apologized to public transit users. But she told BBC radio that “we need to take actions that are disruptive so everyone understands the dangers we’re facing right now.”