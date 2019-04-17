Drone video shows fire left massive holes in roof of Notre Dame Cathedral

An outline of Notre Dame’s missing spire remains in the metal scaffolding that still stands after fire ripped through the roof of the cathedral on Monday.

The damage to the 800-year-old church, as seen from above in video captured by drone, looks extensive.

But there are bright spots – the main stone structure still stands and the two bell towers continue to tower over the destruction inside.

WATCH: Virtual tour of Notre Dame’s storied architecture

The iconic Rose Windows can be seen still intact. Firefighters are working to stabilize the walls to ensure their survival.

The inferno started slowly Monday evening. As smoke poured out of the church, firefighters and priests passed pieces of art hand-to-hand out of the building before the fire became too great.

Officials say historic Catholic relics such as the crown of thorns purportedly worn by Jesus during his crucifixion was saved, along with many other items.

Firefighters contained the blaze by Monday night, but not before much of the roof had been consumed.

Gaping holes can be seen in the roof between the stone structure.

The roof, which had been constructed with over 1,300 oak trees, was known as “the forest.” Added to the church in 1220, it used trees that likely would have been 300-400 years old. But a French cultural expert told officials they will likely not be able to reconstruct the roof as it was because they don’t have the materials as they were back then.

READ MORE: How Canada’s Parliament buildings are protected against fire during major renovations

The lead-covered spire was recreated in the mid-1800s by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc.

France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, has vowed to reconstruct the iconic cathedral in five years. On Wednesday, he opened a design competition for a redesign of the 300-foot spire to international architects.

Images of inside show the main altar of the building covered in charred debris from where the spire collapsed.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known.