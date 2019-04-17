Ontario government releases anti-carbon tax radio ad

TORONTO – Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is releasing a new radio ad against the federal carbon tax today.

The ad features a female narrator saying the tax will see people pay more to heat their home, drive their kids to school and for groceries – with the sound of clinking coins between each item listed.

It also says that the carbon tax will result in the average family paying $648 more a year by 2022, but doesn’t mention rebates.

The radio spot concludes by saying that Ontario has a plan to hold polluters accountable without a carbon tax.

Premier Doug Ford stood in the legislature today to congratulate Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party for winning Tuesday night’s election in Alberta, calling him a great ally to join the fight against the carbon tax.

Kenney has promised to kill Alberta’s homegrown carbon tax and fight the federal carbon tax in court.