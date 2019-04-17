London police searching for missing teen Rachael Temple

A missing 17-year-old girl has prompted London police to issue a plea to the public.

Rachael Temple, from London, was last seen in the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street in the city’s south-east end around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

She’s described as white, five-feet-tall, 90 pounds, with a slim build and long red hair.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare, and anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).