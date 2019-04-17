View Full Results
Canada
April 17, 2019 11:02 am

Watermain break closes part of Wellington in downtown London

By Staff 980 CFPL

A portion of Wellington Street is closed in downtown London following a watermain break.

Jaime McKee / 980 CFPL
The city of London says a stretch of a busy downtown street is closed because of a watermain break.

Wellington Street is closed to southbound traffic between Queens Avenue and Dundas Street as crews work to repair the break.

Officials say southbound motorists and cyclists will be diverted to Richmond Street for most of the day.

To avoid southbound delays on Wellington Street, they ask motorists to turn at Dufferin Avenue and try Colborne Street as an alternate route.

The city recommends downloading the Waze app to avoid traffic back-ups downtown.

