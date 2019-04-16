Candelight vigil for Penticton shooting victims

A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday evening in Penticton for Monday’s four shooting victims.
On Tuesday, the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre announced they will be hosting the candlelight vigil. The event will take place at Gyro Park at 7:30 p.m.
Both organizations are encouraging Penticton and area residents to attend the vigil to show support for families and friends of the victims.
“These aren’t the issues that we are faced with regularly here in Penticton,” said Matthew Baran, executive director of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
