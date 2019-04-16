Canada’s Great Kitchen Party coming to the Okanagan this fall

The Okanagan is home to some incredible wining and dining experiences, even though the region was snubbed on the list of Canada’s top 100 restaurants.

Come fall 2019, the Okanagan’s top chefs will have a chance to make Canada’s 100 Best eat their words.

In November 2019, Kelowna will host one leg of the Canada’s Greatest Kitchen Party competition.

Six Okanagan-based chefs will compete head-to-head and create a signature dish to be paired with a Canadian wine, beer, cider or spirit.

The winner will go to Ottawa to compete in the Canadian Culinary Championships in early 2020.

Kelowna has hosted the Canadian Culinary Championships for the last nine years, but this year marks the first time the competition will see an entire lineup of Okanagan-based chefs.

“The culinary scene in Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley is an exciting and diverse one,” said head judge James Chatto.

“Now that Vancouver is hosting a regional event, we felt Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley deserved their own kitchen party.”

Former championship chair Judy Burns says “this next evolution of the project now gives our local chefs, wineries, breweries and spirit providers the opportunity to compete on the national stage, which is all every exciting.”

Competition in Kelowna kicks-off at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort on November 15.