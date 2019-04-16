SUV driver, 2 motorcyclists charged in fatal March crash on Anthony Henday

Edmonton police have charged three people in connection with a crash on the Anthony Henday on March 13 that left one motorcyclist dead.

Holly Christoffersen, 33, who was driving a Dodge Journey, was charged with failing to maintain the centre of the lane.

Two motorcyclists, 25-year-old Zaur Abbasbayli and 34-year-old Rodney Falle, were charged with careless driving.

On March 13 at approximately 5:30 p.m., three motorcyclists were reportedly heading south on the Henday from Whitemud Drive, police said.

“It was reported to police that all three motorcycles were cutting in and out of traffic, failing to signal and driving between vehicles to pass,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release April 16.

Police were told a Dodge Journey was heading south on the Henday just past 62 Avenue “when it suddenly slowed down to avoid striking another vehicle ahead of it that had suddenly stopped,” EPS said.

The SUV reportedly moved partway into the next lane to avoid a collision.

“At the same time, one of the three motorcycles allegedly also moved into the same lane and struck the Dodge Journey,” police said.

EMS treated and transported the 31-year-old motorcyclist to hospital where he died.

The victim was later identified as Marcel Murray.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

“Following a thorough investigation, officers charged the driver of the Dodge Journey and two motorcyclists, whose driving they believe contributed to the collision,” EPS said Tuesday.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the crash but the speed of the motorcycles was.