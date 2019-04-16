Durham Region launches anti-littering pilot project in effort to reduce waste

Durham Region says it is making an effort to reduce waste by launching an anti-litter pilot project.

The project has begun in Ajax, where 500 new blue boxes — these ones featuring lids — have been distributed to residents.

The lids are created through recycled tires that have been taken from local landfills. They are intended to keep litter from blowing onto the street.

“One of the challenges we have is when you put your blue box out, the papers move all over the place,” said Durham regional chair John Henry.

“With windy days like today, that will solve that problem,” he said, referring to the lids.

Durham is the only area in the country using blue box lids.