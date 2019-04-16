Canada
April 16, 2019 2:29 pm

Hamilton police arrest suspected bank robber

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police have arrested one suspect and are still searching for another following a bank robbery in the city.

File / 900 CHML
A A

A suspected bank robber has been arrested by Hamilton Police.

READ MORE: Youths facing 1st-degree murder charge in Hamilton’s 2nd homicide of 2019: police

Police say on February 4, two men entered the Scotiabank on King Street West, jumped over the counter and took some cash, before fleeing the scene on foot.

As a result of the investigation, an Etobicoke man was arrested on charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

READ MORE: Hamilton man charged after hair salon robbery in city’s east end

Police say the other suspect remains at large.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bank
Etobicoke
HamOnt
King
robber
Robbery
Scotiabank
Suspect
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.