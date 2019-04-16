Hamilton police arrest suspected bank robber

A suspected bank robber has been arrested by Hamilton Police.

Police say on February 4, two men entered the Scotiabank on King Street West, jumped over the counter and took some cash, before fleeing the scene on foot.

As a result of the investigation, an Etobicoke man was arrested on charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

Police say the other suspect remains at large.