Trending
April 16, 2019 12:34 pm

Marine vet, running for fallen comrades, crawls on hands, knees to finish Boston Marathon

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

Boston Marathon: inspirational runners who crossed the finish line

A A

A U.S. Marine, running for three of his fallen comrades, refused to let his tired, exhausted body prevent him from completing the Boston Marathon on Monday, crawling on his hands and knees across the finish line.

Micah Herndon, a former Marine from Ohio, competed in the marathon to pay tribute to three men he fought alongside in Afghanistan. The men died in a 2010 attack.

“For some reason, I am still here,” Herndon told the Record-Courier.

Dealing with post-war demons, Herndon explained to the newspaper he used running as an outlet to help cope with post-traumatic stress disorder. He eventually began to training to run marathons, using his dead comrades as inspiration.

Micah Herndon, a former Marine from Ohio, crawls down Boylston Street towards the finish line of the 123rd Boston Marathon on April 15, 2019.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

“I run in honour of them,” Herndon told the Record-Courier. “They are not here anymore. I am here, and I am able. I am lucky to still have all my limbs. I can still be active. I find fuel in the simple idea that I can run. Some cannot.”

On Monday, Herndon’s legs gave out around the 22-mile marker, dropping the man to the pavement.

Powerful video shows the former Marine wincing in pain as he slowly crawls on his hands and knees towards the finish line.

Micah Herndon, a former Marine from Ohio, crawls down Boylston Street towards the finish line of the 123rd Boston Marathon on April 15, 2019.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Story continues below

“The pain that I was going through is nothing compared to the pain that they went through,” Herndon told CBS following the race.

Herndon completed the marathon with a time of three hours and 38 minutes, all doing so with the last names of his fallen comrades written on his hand, and printed on tags attached to his shoes.

“If I get a heat cramp while running or my feet hurt or I am getting exhausted, I just keep saying their names out loud to myself,” Herndon told the Record-Courier. “They went through much worse, so I run for them and their families.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon 2019
Boston Marathon finish line
Boston Marathon Marine
Marine Boston Marathon
Micah Herndon

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.