April 16, 2019 9:57 am

City of Waterloo approves tax on hotel rooms

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

City of Waterloo council approved a four per cent hotel tax on Monday night.

This decision comes a week after the City of Cambridge also chose to add a levy to a visitor’s hotel bill.

Fifty per cent of the funds generated by the levy are intended to be used by the Waterloo Region Tourism Marketing Corporation.

A statement from the city says that in Waterloo “these funds will support and enhance our tourism, sport, and cultural offerings, as well as major event attraction efforts.”

