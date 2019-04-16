Former MLA Rob Norris considering run for mayor of Saskatoon

A former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister is considering running for mayor in Saskatoon.

Rob Norris says he has been approached by many people in recent weeks, encouraging him to run for mayor in the fall of 2020.

The former MLA for Saskatoon Greystone is critical of the direction of the city.

He said that includes the turmoil at the art gallery to controversy over downtown bike lanes.

“I’m giving very serious consideration to the questions that people have been asking me,” Norris said.

It’s time for a change is what they’ve said, we want a different tone at the top, we want a vision for where Saskatoon is going.

“For me, I call that a growth agenda, and we’re going to give ourselves a couple of months then make the decision.”

Norris is currently the senior government relations officer at the Canadian Light Source.

He held a number of portfolios while in cabinet, including advanced education, employment, and labour.

Norris opted not to run in the 2016 Saskatchewan election. He was first elected in 2007.

Current Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark has yet to announce if he will be seeking a second term at city hall.

The next civic election is in October 2020.

