Winnipeg Police on scene of ‘serious assault’ at a Pembina cafe

Winnipeg Police remain on scene Tuesday morning after a being called to a ‘serious assault’ at a Pembina cafe Monday night.

Police say there were called around 11 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Pembina Highway.

READ MORE: Several people in custody after stabbing in Winnipeg’s North End

Pictures show the glass door of the Ramallah Cafe and Hookah Bar shattered, as well as the neighbouring door.

Two younger adult men were taken to hospital once officers arrived on scene.

Police tape can be seen surrounding the area, as well as three cop cars parked outside of the building.

READ MORE: Two people dead in shooting at popular Winnipeg restaurant

There are no road closures, but police say they will be on scene well into Tuesday as they investigate.

Global News will bring more information as it becomes available.