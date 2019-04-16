Ontario budget has no impact on Kingston 3rd crossing; hospital expansion less clear

Preparations to begin this summer’s construction of Kingston’s third crossing are well underway.

The $180-million bridge is getting $60 million in funding from the province. The city’s treasurer, Desiree Kennedy, says the provincial funding for the bridge is secure.

“We’ve got all the agreements signed for the funding both the provincial and the federal,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the money was set aside in a previous budget prior to the election last year.

The future of another long-term project — a $500-million expansion at Kingston General Hospital — is less clear in light of last week’s budget.

The project would see four existing buildings demolished and replaced with an eight-storey tower.

The new tower is scheduled to include a revamped emergency department, neonatal intensive care unit, clinical labs, inpatient units, and labour and delivery suites.

Hospital officials wouldn’t provide Global Kingston with an interview.

“We don’t have enough information yet to provide meaningful comment,” Christine Maloney from the hospital’s communications department said via email.

Maloney also wrote that they hope to have more information in the coming weeks.