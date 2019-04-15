Sask. and Canadian governments invest $2M into literacy initiatives

The Saskatchewan and Canadian governments are committing over $2 million to literacy initiatives across the province for children aged six and under.

Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant made the announcement Monday at Regina Public Library.

“The earlier we get these literacy resources in the hands of our children, the better,” Wyant said.

“We are committed to providing families the supports needed for the development of these foundational skills.”

Funding is being provided through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Initiatives include purchasing children’s books by licensed child care facilities, resources for early learning programs, family-friendly literacy programs and free training sessions to parents, caregivers and educators.

“The government of Canada is committed to helping middle-class families access quality early learning and child care,” said Ralph Goodale, federal minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

“Today’s announcement will help more children get a better start in life right across Saskatchewan.”

Some of the funding is dedicated to purchasing children’s book in different languages which will be made available in public libraries throughout the province.

“These free literacy programs are taking place right now in communities all across Saskatchewan,” said Chlorisa Erickson, Regional KidsFirst Early Years community developer.

“They are an excellent opportunity for young families to come together and have some fun, while also learning about language and building their child’s literacy skills.”

Information on KidsFirst literacy events in your area can be found by visiting https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/child-care/kidsfirst#locations.